CBDT to reflect foreign financial information in AIS, Form 26AS under AEOI

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has authorised the Directorate General of Income Tax (Systems), Delhi, to upload information received under the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) framework under agreements referred to in Section 159 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, into taxpayers' Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS.

According to an order issued on July 8, 2026, the DGIT (Systems) has been authorised to upload information received under the AEOI framework under the relevant Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAAs) into the Annual Information Statement in Form 168 within 90 days from the end of the month in which the information is received.

The order also authorises the DGIT (Systems) to upload such information into Form 26AS under the Income-tax Rules, 1962. This includes information for the periods January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022, and January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2024, within 90 days from the date of issuance of the order. Information for the period January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025, will be uploaded within 90 days from the end of the month in which it is received. The CBDT has also authorised the DGIT (Systems) to specify the procedures, formats and standards for uploading information into both the AIS in Form 168 and Form 26AS.

The move is expected to make foreign financial information received through international information-sharing arrangements directly available to taxpayers, allowing them to reconcile overseas income and assets with their tax filings. Amit Maheshwari, Managing Partner, AKM Global, a tax and consulting firm, said: "The CBDT's decision to upload information received under the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) framework into the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS is a significant step towards enhancing tax transparency and voluntary compliance. By making foreign financial information readily accessible to taxpayers, the initiative not only enables individuals to reconcile and accurately report their overseas income and assets but also strengthens the Income Tax Department's data-driven compliance framework."