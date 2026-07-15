CCEA clears ₹3,907-cr railway expansion projects in Odisha, Jharkhand

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved two railway multi-tracking projects involving an estimated investment of ₹3,907 crore in Odisha and Jharkhand.

The approved projects include doubling the Paradip-Haridaspur railway line in Odisha and constructing a fourth line between Rajkharsawan and Dangoaposi in Jharkhand. The two projects will add around 145 km to the railway network across four districts in the two states, significantly enhancing line capacity and easing congestion on some of the region's key routes.

Union Minister for Railways and Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said the projects would improve operational efficiency, service reliability, and the movement of passengers and freight. The additional railway infrastructure is expected to streamline train operations and provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services, he said.

Planned in accordance with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, the projects focus on integrated infrastructure development, multimodal connectivity and improved logistics efficiency through coordinated planning and stakeholder consultations. The proposed multi-tracking works are expected to benefit around 1,526 villages with a combined population of nearly 14 lakh. Besides improving regional connectivity, the projects will also strengthen access to several important tourist destinations, including the Lalitgiri Buddhist Complex and the Shree Baladevjew Temple in Odisha, as well as the Meghahatuburu Hills in Jharkhand. The projects are likely to have significant economic and environmental benefits. They will help reduce dependence on road transport, lower logistics costs and reduce the country's oil import requirement by around six crore litres.

The railway expansion will also provide a major boost to the movement of mineral and industrial commodities. The routes proposed for expansion are important for transporting coal, iron ore, dolomite, limestone, gypsum and other goods. "The capacity augmentation is expected to facilitate additional freight traffic of around 44 million tonnes per annum," Vaishnaw said. The government has estimated that the projects will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 29 crore kg, an environmental benefit equivalent to planting around one crore trees. The enhanced connectivity will support industrial growth, facilitate the movement of raw materials and finished goods, and strengthen economic activity in the areas served by the railway corridors.