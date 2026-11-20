Excessive financialisation at an early stage of development could undermine India's growth prospects, while capital markets should focus on funding long-term investment in the real economy, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said on Friday.

“Too much finance too early in the development cycle will pull that ladder back,” Nageswaran said while speaking at the CII Financing Summit.

He said that capital markets should return to their original role of mobilising savings and directing them towards businesses that manufacture, build infrastructure and generate employment. Over the past four decades, this relationship had reversed, with finance moving from serving production to dominating it, he said.

The key test for India's financial system should be whether entrepreneurs can easily raise funds for projects with a 20-year horizon. Equity market capitalisation is around 130 per cent of GDP, while the corporate bond market accounts for only around 16 per cent of GDP. However, projects such as factories, power grids, ports and fabrication plants depend largely on long-term debt, he said. Nageswaran also flagged the risks arising from increased retail participation in equity derivatives, citing studies by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Around 93 per cent of individual traders in equity derivatives incurred losses in the three years ended March 2024, with combined losses of ₹1.8 trillion. More than three-fourths of individual traders had declared annual incomes below ₹5 lakh in 2023-24, he said.

Over 75 per cent of traders who lost money for two consecutive years continued trading in the third year. While Sebi had taken steps to address the issue and participation had eased, the problem reflected human behaviour, now amplified by faster trading tools, he said. Regulation alone could not address these concerns, and market participants, financial institutions and intermediaries needed to take greater responsibility, Nageswaran said. He suggested that capital markets be measured by how much money they raise for fresh investment, the duration of such funding and its cost, rather than by trading volumes. Pension funds, insurers and provident funds, which manage savings over several decades, should engage more actively with companies and develop investment vehicles for projects in manufacturing, agriculture and infrastructure that take longer to generate returns. Financial product developers should also assess whether their products help finance productive activity or merely allow investors to bet on the prices of existing assets, he said.

He also urged brokers and distributors to ensure that financial products were suitable for customers, disclose the actual returns earned by similar traders at the point of transaction and take responsibility for how products were promoted on social media. Nageswaran said India's strengths lay in food production, labour-intensive manufacturing and services that require human interaction, including healthcare, elder care and hospitality. Skills development would be essential to support growth across these sectors. He clarified that he was not opposed to capital markets, having spent nearly two decades in the sector, but wanted them to return to their original purpose of financing productive investment.