Central labour rules notified: What the new framework means for industry

The notification of the final central rules under the four labour Codes on May 8 marks a clear shift from policy intent to implementation. These rules, issued under the Code on Wages, Code on Social Security, Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, and the Industrial Relations Code, provide the operational framework needed to implement the labour Codes.

The central rules apply to establishments where the Centre is the appropriate authority. This includes sectors such as banking, insurance, telecommunications, oil and gas, mines, major ports, air transport and central public sector undertakings, along with their contractors. In addition, the social security rules apply to establishments operating across more than one state. As a result, a section of industry may need to begin compliance immediately, even as most states are yet to notify their rules.