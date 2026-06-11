Centre approves ₹531 crore aid for Rajasthan solar power providers

The central government has approved Central Financial Assistance (CFA) of ₹531 crore for 553 energy providers in Rajasthan, who are contributing to the energy security by setting up solar power plants under Component-C of the PM-KUSUM scheme, a senior official of the energy department said.

“This amount will soon be disbursed into the bank accounts of the respective energy providers by the Ajmer and Jodhpur electricity distribution companies (Discoms),” he said.

The main objective of Component-C is the solarisation of grid-connected agriculture pumps and enabling farmers to earn additional income by selling surplus power to Discoms. Decentralised solar power plants with up to 5 Mw capacity are established on barren land within a 5 km radius of a substation.

The official said that under the initiative, the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has sanctioned ₹379.41 crore for 432 energy providers associated with the Jodhpur Discom (installing 429 Mw of capacity) and ₹151.21 crore for 121 solar power producers associated with the Ajmer Discom (installing 169 Mw of capacity). Rajasthan Discoms are providing full support to solar power producers to ensure the timely submission of CFA claims. To date, claims totalling ₹1,012 crore in CFA have been submitted to the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy by the Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Ajmer Discoms, the official said. “Of these, ₹670 crore has already been received from the central government for 720 solar power producers.”