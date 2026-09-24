Centre asks edible oil firms to pass duty-cut benefits on to consumers
The directive follows cuts in import duties on sunflower, soybean and palm oils as the government seeks to moderate domestic prices and ease inflationary pressures
The directive follows cuts in import duties on sunflower, soybean and palm oils as the government seeks to moderate domestic prices and ease inflationary pressures
|Description of Goods
|Revised Basic Duty % *
|Revised Agri Cess % *
|Revised SAD 10% %*
|New Effective Total Import Duty % *
|Old Basic Duty % **
|Old Agri Cess % **
|Old SAD 10% % **
|Old Effective Total Import Duty % **
|Duty Reduction %
|Crude Palm Oil
|5
|5
|1
|11
|10
|5
|1.5
|16.5
|-5.5
|RBD Palm Oil
|27.5
|0
|2.75
|30.25
|32.5
|0
|3.25
|35.75
|-5.5
|RBD Palmolein
|27.5
|0
|2.75
|30.25
|32.5
|0
|3.25
|35.75
|-5.5
|Crude Soya bean Oil
|5
|5
|1
|11
|10
|5
|1.5
|16.5
|-5.5
|Refined Soybean Oil
|27.5
|0
|2.75
|30.25
|32.5
|0
|3.25
|35.75
|-5.5
|Crude Sunflower Oil
|0
|5
|0.5
|5.5
|10
|5
|1.5
|16.5
|-11
|Refined Sunflower Oil
|22.5
|0
|2.25
|24.75
|32.5
|0
|3.25
|35.75
|-11
First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 6:54 PM IST