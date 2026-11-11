Centre bans export of battery waste, including lithium-ion black mass

The Centre on Tuesday prohibited the export of waste and scrap of primary cells, primary batteries and electric accumulators, including lithium-ion battery black mass, with immediate effect.

In a notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the Commerce Ministry, said it had amended the export policy for the product.

"The export policy of waste and scrap of primary cells, primary batteries and electric accumulators; spent primary cells, spent primary batteries and spent electric accumulators - Unsorted and not containing lead, cadmium or mercury (Lithium-ion Battery Black Mass)...is amended from 'Free' to 'Prohibited' with immediate effect, until further orders," the DGFT said.