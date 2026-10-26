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Centre committed to reducing fiscal deficit, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Addressing concerns about the national debt, she said that since the post-Covid period, every nation has faced debt challenges

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2026 | 3:48 PM IST
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Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the Centre is committed to reducing the fiscal deficit, as evidenced by the annual budgets, stressing that the national debt will be limited to 50 per cent of the GDP by 2030.

Addressing concerns about the national debt, she said that since the post-Covid period, every nation has faced debt challenges.

"We are committed to reducing the fiscal deficit, as evidenced by our annual budgets. We have openly stated our goal that by 2030, the national debt will be limited to 50 per cent of the GDP. We are consistently putting in place measures to reduce the Union Government's debt, and international organisations have acknowledged India's disciplined approach to debt management." Sitharaman told reporters here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFiscal DeficitNirmala Finance Ministry

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First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 3:47 PM IST

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