Centre enacts series of reforms to keep food subsidy bill in check

The Centre’s 100 per cent digitisation of ration cards and its end-to-end computerisation of the entire PDS distribution value chain place it on a strong footing to move towards e-vouchers for PDS distribution.

More recently, for the first time in over 30 years, the government reduced the percentage of broken rice in PDS from 25 per cent to 15 per cent. It claimed this would not only improve the quality of grains distributed through PDS but would also release around 9-10 million tonnes (MT) of surplus grains not fit for human consumption for use in ethanol production that can then feed into the fuel-blending programme, among other uses.