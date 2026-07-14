Centre enacts series of reforms to keep food subsidy bill in check

There are also concerns about the impact on single-member households, particularly abandoned women, destitute individuals, beggars, and street workers.
An analysis by the Business Standard data team shows that northern states with larger average household sizes, such as Bihar (5 members) and Punjab (4.64), stand to lose little or nothing. Southern states, where nuclear families are more common, face steeper cuts: Kerala's average AAY household would lose 13.5 kg a month, Telangana 15.61 kg, and Andhra Pradesh 15.89 kg. On a national basis, the average family size stands at 3.59, translating into a monthly loss of 9.87 kg, as entitlement would decline from 35 kg to about 25.13 kg.