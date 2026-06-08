Centre has coal reserves for 80 days of power generation: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the Centre has adequate coal reserves to meet the requirements of power generation for 80 days.

Speaking to reporters about the achievements of the NDA government since 2014, Reddy also said that exploration has begun in the critical mineral blocks acquired in Argentina, and production should commence as early as possible.

"Earlier, there used to be a shortage of coal. Now, the Government of India has coal reserves sufficient for 80 days of power generation. Since the monsoon season has begun, coal production could face disruptions due to heavy rainfall," the union coal and mines minister told reporters here.