Centre hikes export duty on diesel to ₹55.5/l, ATF to ₹42/l; petrol nil

The Government on Saturday sharply increased the export duty on high-speed diesel from ₹21.5 per litre to ₹55.5 per litre and on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from ₹29.5 per litre to ₹42 per litre, with immediate effect. Export duty on petrol, however, will continue to remain nil.

The Finance Ministry effected the hike through five notifications by raising the Special Additional Excise Duty on diesel to ₹24 per litre and adjusting the Road and Infrastructure Cess, along with corresponding amendments to earlier notifications issued on March 26, 2026.

Government officials clarified that the hike in export duties is not aimed at boosting revenue for the Centre but at preventing exporters and refiners from taking undue advantage of the prevailing price differences between domestic and international markets.