Centre keeps fiscal deficit in check in Q1 despite West Asia crisis

The Centre maintained a tight grip on its fiscal position in the June quarter of FY27, with the fiscal deficit at 18.2 per cent of the full-year target, despite major disruptions and commodity price rises due to the war in West Asia.

According to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday, the fiscal deficit rose 9.6 per cent during the quarter to Rs 3.1 trillion.

During the same quarter a year ago, the Centre had exhausted 17.9 per cent of the full-year fiscal deficit target.

The government's spending on major subsidies shot up 37.4 per cent to Rs 1.15 trillion in the April-June period, driven by a sharp surge of nearly 58 per cent in fertiliser subsidies. With this, the Centre has utilised nearly 28 per cent of its total major subsidies allocation, up from 22 per cent in the same quarter a year ago. The West Asia crisis and the subsequent rise in petroleum prices led to a sharp increase in fertiliser prices during the June quarter.

The government, however, maintained a strong pace of capital expenditure, which jumped nearly 24 per cent to Rs 3.40 trillion in April-June. The Centre met 27.8 per cent of its capital expenditure (capex) target for the year, compared with 24.5 per cent during the same quarter a year ago. "Depending on how the war pans out and crude oil behaves, it does look like expenditure on the revenue account could be higher; and if capex is maintained, there can be pressure on the fiscal deficit ratio. In the stressed case, there can be a slippage of 0.3-0.4 per cent of GDP. Higher GDP growth will provide a statistical cushion, however," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

The limited fiscal deficit expansion in Q1 was also because the Centre transferred a single instalment of tax devolution to states in June, compared with two tranches in June last year, which inflated the net tax revenue for April-June. The Centre's net tax revenue at Rs 6.37 trillion in Q1 was up nearly 18 per cent year-on-year. On the other hand, tax devolution to states declined a little over 19 per cent to Rs 2.63 trillion in Q1. The central government releases funds as tax devolution to states in 14 instalments a year and typically uses its own discretion to choose months for double devolution.

Gross tax collections remained sluggish, growing nearly 4 per cent to Rs 9.01 trillion in April-June, as corporate tax collections jumped nearly 20 per cent but excise duty collections fell 22 per cent, reflecting cuts in the special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel in late March. The government's non-tax revenue was only slightly higher at Rs 3.78 trillion in April-June, compared with Rs 3.73 trillion in the corresponding period a year ago. In April-June, the Centre's total receipts grew 11.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 10.49 trillion, including Rs 10.14 trillion in revenue receipts, up 11 per cent year-on-year.