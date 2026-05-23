Centre launches Bhavya scheme to set up 100 industrial parks across country

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday announced the launch of guidelines for the ‘BHAVYA (Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna) Scheme’, under which the Centre plans to develop 100 industrial parks across the country.

At a press briefing, Goyal said the scheme will have a financial outlay of ₹33,660 crore and aims to create manufacturing and investment hubs through plug-and-play industrial parks in partnership with state governments.

“Another ease of doing business measure is being launched today with the launch of guidelines for the ‘BHAVYA (Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna) Scheme’ by which the government of India will be setting up 100 industrial parks across the length and breadth of the country,” Goyal said.

He said the scheme was approved by the Union Cabinet about two months ago, adding that the Centre expects states to provide a "favourable environment" to encourage industrial development. According to Goyal, applications for 20 parks will be invited in the first two months, followed by another 30 parks in the subsequent two months, while the remaining 50 parks will be taken up in the next phase. “We are inviting applications from the states/UTs in the next four months. We are looking for applications for 50 industrial parks so that we can quickly start rolling out the scheme across the country,” Goyal said.

The scheme seeks to create investment-ready industrial ecosystems with pre-approved land, ready infrastructure and integrated services to help industries begin operations faster. The parks will be developed under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) framework in partnership with states and private sector players. According to details shared by the government, the industrial parks will range from 100-1,000 acres, with financial assistance of up to ₹1 crore per acre for infrastructure development. Support will cover internal roads, underground utilities, drainage systems, common treatment facilities, warehousing, testing labs and worker housing facilities. For hilly states, industrial parks can also be approved on 25 acres of land, Goyal said.

The Centre has also proposed support for external infrastructure of up to 25 per cent of the project cost to improve connectivity with existing transport and logistics networks. Project selection under the scheme will be carried out through a challenge-based process focused on investment-ready and reform-oriented proposals. Goyal said states offering better facilities such as land, water and power are likely to attract investors, adding that Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Haryana have shown interest in the scheme. There is also a provision for states to partner with private sector players and submit proposals, under which the Centre would provide assistance of ₹50 lakh per acre, he said.

States have also been asked to set up special purpose vehicles (SPVs), notify planning authorities and establish single-window clearance systems to ensure faster approvals. “We expect that in three years, these 50 parks will be operationalised,” Goyal said. The industrial parks are planned in line with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan and will focus on multimodal connectivity, efficient last-mile access and integrated underground utility corridors aimed at reducing maintenance disruptions. The government said the parks would also include provisions for green energy and sustainable resource use. According to a statement issued in March, the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC), under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), will anchor implementation of the scheme. NICDC is currently implementing 20 industrial corridor projects across 13 states and is also serving as the project management agency for seven PM MITRA parks under the textiles ministry.