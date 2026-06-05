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Centre may have overshot debt-to-GDP ratio in FY26, shows Mospi data

Lower-than-expected nominal GDP growth may have pushed the Centre's debt ratio to 57.85 per cent in FY26, making its fiscal consolidation path steeper ahead

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Krity Ambey
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 10:50 PM IST
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The central government's 2025-26 (FY26) debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio may have slipped to 57.85 per cent, far higher than the 56.1 per cent estimated in the Budget, due to a lower-than-anticipated nominal GDP, according to the provisional estimates of national income released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) on Friday.
 
The slippage has significantly steepened the Centre's debt consolidation trajectory towards 50 per cent by FY31. This would require an aggressive reduction of nearly 8 percentage points in the next five years, around 2 percentage points more than what was expected earlier.
 
However, the government met its fiscal deficit target for FY26 after reducing total expenditure by about Rs 60,000 crore. India's nominal GDP grew 8.9 per cent to Rs 346.36 trillion in FY26, the provisional estimates showed.
 
In the Budget for FY27, which came before the GDP base-year revision, the government had given the Revised Estimates (RE) for fiscal deficit and debt level for FY26 based on the nominal GDP projection of Rs 357.14 trillion in the First Advance Estimates.
 
FY27 target
 
The downward revision in nominal GDP following the introduction of the new GDP series is also likely to have a cascading effect on the government's fiscal math for FY27, which relies on a nominal GDP estimate of Rs 393 trillion. India's nominal GDP needs to grow 13.5 per cent in FY27 to reach Rs 393 trillion.
 
Economists estimate nominal GDP growth at over 12 per cent in FY27. "Nominal GDP expansion is set to improve to above 12 per cent in FY27 from 8.9 per cent in FY26, on the back of unpalatably higher inflation," Icra Chief Economist Aditi Nayar said.
 
The nominal GDP-linked complication also comes in a year when the government's finances are already strained, with the possibility of expenditure overshoots as well as revenue shortfalls amid the West Asia conflict.
 
Data from the Controller General of Accounts showed the government's fiscal deficit expanded to Rs 3.62 trillion in April, at 21.4 per cent of the target. The government's deficit was 11.9 per cent of the target in April 2025. While receipts fell nearly 24 per cent, expenditure jumped 23 per cent in April.
 
The government has already said its fertiliser subsidy may overshoot by more than Rs 1 trillion in FY27 due to the West Asia crisis.
 
The Centre's recent cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel is expected to weigh on indirect tax collections in FY27, while slower growth could constrain direct tax buoyancy. Also, the government missed its direct tax collection target in FY26 and requires an ambitious 15 per cent growth in direct tax receipts in FY27 to meet the Budget target.
 

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Topics :Fiscal DeficitGDPDebt

First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 10:01 PM IST

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