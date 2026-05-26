Centre may have to tweak VGF rules for strategic Rs 48,862-cr Galathea port

The port will be built as a joint venture with a 45 per cent shareholding by a government-run entity, possibly by one of the 12 so-called 'major ports'. The work of building the port and associated facilities, including breakwater construction, dredging, and building the container berths, yard development, and onshore infrastructure and utilities, will be devolved to the private partner.

The port will be built as a joint venture with a 45 per cent shareholding by a government-run entity, possibly by one of the 12 so-called 'major ports'. The work of building the port and associated facilities, including breakwater construction, dredging, and building the container berths, yard development, and onshore infrastructure and utilities, will be devolved to the private partner.