Centre may have to tweak VGF rules for strategic Rs 48,862-cr Galathea port

Why is the Galathea Bay project strategically important for India?
The port will be built as a joint venture with a 45 per cent shareholding by a government-run entity, possibly by one of the 12 so-called 'major ports'. The work of building the port and associated facilities, including breakwater construction, dredging, and building the container berths, yard development, and onshore infrastructure and utilities, will be devolved to the private partner.
The rules for bidding make it clear that the private party must be an Indian-owned and -controlled entity. This has been made non-negotiable, which means foreign bidders cannot even get a foot in the door. The bidding parameters for the JV are a stiff Rs 7,000 crore for the private partner, and about Rs 3,150 crore for the government entity. India’s largest port, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), has an operating income of less than Rs 2,500 crore. It has already stretched itself to form a consortium with Deendayal Port for the Vadhavan port, and will be hard-pressed to bid for the Galathea project. This is where the government may have to scout for a stronger player from the PSU fold to bid for the project.