Centre plans to borrow ₹8.20 trillion from market in first half of FY27

The Centre is planning to mobilise Rs 8 trillion through dated securities during the April-September period of 2026-27 to fund the revenue gap, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Gross Market Borrowings in BE 2026-27 were Rs 17.20 trillion. Since the Budget presentation, switches of G-Sec were conducted, reducing Gross Market borrowing to Rs 16.09 trillion, it said.

"Of Rs 16.09 trillion, Rs 8.20 trillion (51 per cent) is planned to be borrowed in H1 through issuance of dated securities, including Rs 15,000 crore of Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs)," it said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Budget, proposed to borrow Rs 17.2 trillion to fund its fiscal deficit projected at 4.3 per cent of the GDP.