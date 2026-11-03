Centre plans to expand import clearance gateways for drugs, medical devices

The Union Health Ministry has proposed an expansion of authorised import locations through which drugs, medical devices and cosmetics can enter the country.

The ministry is looking to include additional inland container depots (ICDs), special economic zones (SEZs) and an international airport to facilitate the import and clearance of healthcare products, it stated on Tuesday.

Consequently, the ministry released a draft notification proposing amendments to add seven ICDs, one SEZ and Noida International Airport at Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, to its list of approved pharma import and clearance locations.

The amendments change Rule 43A of the Drugs Rules, 1945, which stipulates authorised ports, airports, railway stations, roadways and other points of entry through which drugs can be imported into India.

Objections and suggestions from stakeholders have been sought within 30 days of the draft notification’s publication. Till now, only two ICDs — at Dhannad and Tihi (both in Indore) — were part of this list. The revised list would also include Sonipat, Piyala and Harsaru in Haryana, Dadri in Uttar Pradesh, Mundra in Gujarat, Hyderabad’s Sanath Nagar and Thimmapur, and Bengaluru’s Whitefield. Similarly, Karnataka’s Bommasandra SEZ would also be added to this list. Jewar airport will be the fourth airport to be an authorised pharma import hub after Cochin, Thiruvananthapuram and Navi Mumbai. “The amendment aims to simplify the import process, improve logistics efficiency, and strengthen the supply chain for healthcare products,” officials aware of the matter told Business Standard.