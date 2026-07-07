Centre plans to zero in on about 500 districts to boost MSME exports
The Centre plans a district-level export push covering 500 districts, with dedicated MSME support, quality labs, certification aid and logistics subsidiesMonika Yadav New Delhi
The Centre plans a district-level export push covering 500 districts, with dedicated MSME support, quality labs, certification aid and logistics subsidiesMonika Yadav New Delhi
Granular approach
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
3 Months
₹300/Month
1 Year
₹225/Month
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app
First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 11:18 PM IST