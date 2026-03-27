Home / Economy / News / Centre raises commercial LPG supply to 70%, prioritises key industries

Centre raises commercial LPG supply to 70%, prioritises key industries

Oil Secretary Neeraj Mittal directed the additional supply be prioritised for labour-intensive industries such as steel, automobiles, textiles, etc which support other essential sectors

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders
Centre has increased commercial LPG allocations to states by 20% (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 1:29 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The central government has increased commercial LPG allocations to states by 20 per cent, raising the quota to 70 per cent of pre-war demand to meet industrial requirements, including steel and automobiles.

In a letter to state chief secretaries, Oil Secretary Neeraj Mittal directed that the additional supply be prioritised for labour-intensive industries such as steel, automobiles, textiles, dyes, chemicals, and plastics, which support other essential sectors.

"In addition to the existing 50 per cent allocation, an additional 20 per cent is now proposed, that would bring the total commercial LPG allocation to 70 per cent of the pre-crisis level of the packed non-domestic LPG," he wrote.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Why taxes on petrol and diesel remain India's most reliable revenue cushion

Petrol excise cut: How fuel taxes fill govt coffers and who gets the money

India cuts fuel duty on petrol & diesel, imposes export levy on diesel, ATF

Why India cut fuel excise duty now and what it means for petrol prices

Govt cuts excise duties on petrol, diesel by ₹10/litre each amid Iran war

Topics :lpg crisislpg cylinderCentreFuel CrisisIsrael Iran ConflictUS Iran tensions

First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story