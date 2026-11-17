India on Monday raised export levies on diesel ​and aviation turbine fuel, while ​keeping the duty on petrol exports ‌unchanged.

The increased levies on exports of key fuel items come as inflation in India remains elevated. Wholesale inflation rose to 12.3 per cent in October while retail inflation rose to 6.09 per cent last month.

In a government order late Monday, ‌India's finance ministry increased the special additional excise duty on exports of diesel to ₹14 ($0.15) per litre from ₹11.50.

The ministry also increased the special additional excise ​duty on exports of aviation fuel to ₹12.50 ‌per litre from ₹11.

The duty on petrol exports ​remained ‌at zero.