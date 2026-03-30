Centre relaxes kerosene supply rules for 60 days amid LPG shortage

The government has relaxed kerosene distribution rules for cooking purposes for the next 60 days amid a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortage in the country due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Select petrol pumps, operated by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), have been permitted to distribute kerosene, including in 21 states and Union Territories (UTs) which have been declared “kerosene-free.”

“…in view of the prevailing geo-political situation affecting energy supplies worldwide, the central government has decided to make an ad hoc allocation of public distribution system (PDS) Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO) to the states/UTs, including 21 states/UTs, which are PDS SKO free as detailed at annexure, for distribution to households for cooking and lighting purposes,” said a gazette notification dated March 29.