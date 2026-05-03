Centre releases ₹17,744 crore as first wage instalment for MGNREGA in FY27

The Union government has released ₹17,744.19 crore as the first instalment towards the wage component under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for 2026–27 to provide work on demand and ensure timely wage payment for the scheme that is set to be replaced with the new Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (GRAMIN) or VB-GRAMIN, sources said.

In addition to the wage outlay, a mother sanction of ₹3,478 crore has been issued so far under the material and administrative components to various states and UTs, they added.

On the almost 35.3 per cent dip in monthly MGNREGA employment, officials clarified that MGNREGA, being a demand-driven programme, typically witnesses fluctuations in employment demand across months, influenced by seasonal factors and local livelihood opportunities. The government has ensured that fund flow and labour budgets are aligned with these evolving demand patterns.