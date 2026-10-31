Home / Economy / News / Centre releases addl instalment of tax devolution of ₹1.09 trn to states

Centre releases addl instalment of tax devolution of ₹1.09 trn to states

This is in addition to the regular monthly devolution and the second additional instalment this financial year

DIRECT TAXES
Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2026 | 9:55 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Centre on Saturday released additional instalment of tax devolution to state governments totalling over ₹1.09 trillion. The Union government released tax devolution of ₹1,09,019 crore to state governments, the finance ministry said in a statement.

"This release is in view of the upcoming festive season and to enable states to accelerate capital spending, and also to finance their development/welfare related expenditure," the ministry said.

Currently, 41 per cent of taxes collected by the Centre is devolved in 14 instalments among states during a fiscal year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GST reforms from Nov 1: Faster refunds, easier registration for sellers

Govt to meet liquor firms as bulk Scotch tariff row threatens UK trade pact

UK minister calls for speedier India-UK healthcare innovation, adoption

Premium

India heads for record crude imports in October as refiners secure supplies

Premium

States vie for a bigger share of domestic tourism boom amid festival travel

Topics :Centretax

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyJio Platforms Share PriceQ2 Results TodayMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferNew RBI forex derivative rulesGold Silver Price

First Published: Oct 31 2026 | 9:55 PM IST

Next Story