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Centre revises fuel export levies for June 1-15; domestic rates unchanged

The Centre has retained the export levy on diesel at ₹13.5 per litre, while fixing the duty on petrol exports at ₹1.5 per litre and on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) exports at ₹9.5 per litre

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Representative image from file.
BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2026 | 12:14 AM IST
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The Centre has revised export levies on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the fortnight beginning June 1, setting the duty at ₹1.5 per litre on petrol exports, ₹13.5 per litre on diesel exports and ₹9.5 per litre on ATF exports. The government, however, has left excise duty rates on petrol and diesel sold in the domestic market unchanged.
 
The export levies, comprising the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) and Road and Infrastructure Cess (RIC), were introduced on March 27, 2026, to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by discouraging exports in the backdrop of the West Asia crisis.
 
According to the government, the revised rates have been prescribed based on the average international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF prevailing during the period since the last review.
 
The government reviews these rates every fortnight based on average international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF prevailing since the previous assessment. The last revision came into effect on May 16, 2026.
 
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Topics :petrol exportDiesel exportsAviation fuel

First Published: May 31 2026 | 12:14 AM IST

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