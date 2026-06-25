Centre's disinvestment receipts in Q1 FY27 exceed FY26 proceeds

With the conclusion of the government’s 2 per cent stake sale in Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on Thursday through an offer for sale (OFS), the Centre’s disinvestment receipts in just the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27) have exceeded the total proceeds from disinvestment in FY26.

The government’s disinvestment receipts have surpassed ₹18,000 crore in FY27 so far, compared to total proceeds of ₹16,886 crore in FY26.

“The OFS for Indian Railways Finance Corporation closed with an enthusiastic response from the retail investors,” Disinvestment Secretary Arunish Chawla said in a post on X. “Combined with the institutional investors, 22.88 crore shares were sold to the minority shareholders over the two trading days for an estimated amount of ₹2,084 crores,” Chawla added.

Disinvestment has emerged as a priority for the government following a moderation in direct tax collections growth to 5 per cent in FY26 from over 12 per cent in the preceding four years. The government missed its direct tax collection target in FY26 after exempting tax on income up to ₹12 lakh.

With revenue of ₹6,367 crore from asset monetisation along with disinvestment receipts of ₹18,564 crore, the government has met 31 per cent of its miscellaneous capital receipts target of ₹80,000 crore projected in the Budget for FY27.

The government had raised ₹16,480 through minority stake sale in other five public sector undertakings (PSUs) earlier this year, according to the data available with the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

After meeting its disinvestment receipts target only thrice in a decade, the government has discontinued the practice of giving a Budget target for it since the interim Budget of FY25. The miscellaneous capital receipts estimate in the Budget includes proceeds from disinvestment as well as asset monetisation.

However, the government’s disinvestment programme has really gathered pace this year, mostly through minority stake sale in PSUs. Experts are of the view that the Centre may even outdo miscellaneous capital receipts target for FY27.