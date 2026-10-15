Centre's net direct tax collection rises 13.2% to ₹13.38 trn till Oct 14

The Centre’s net direct tax collection rose 13.21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹13.38 trillion as of October 14, supported by strong corporate tax receipts and a sharp jump in securities transaction tax (STT), even as refunds accelerated, provisional data released by the income-tax department on Thursday showed.

Gross direct tax collections stood at ₹16.03 trillion during the period, registering an annual growth of 14.89 per cent. Refunds increased 24.22 per cent to ₹2.65 trillion, compared with ₹2.13 trillion in the corresponding period last year.

Corporate tax collections remained robust, with gross collections rising 17 per cent to ₹7.53 trillion, while net collections increased 20.6 per cent to ₹5.99 trillion after refunds.