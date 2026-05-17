Centre's sugarcane draft rules create ripples in western Uttar Pradesh

The Yogi Adityanath government earlier this year announced one of the sharpest hikes in the State Advised Price (SAP) for sugarcane for the 2025-26 season. The state government has raised the SAP by ₹30 per quintal, taking the procurement price for early-maturing varieties to ₹400 per quintal.

For common varieties, the SAP was fixed at ₹390 per quintal for the 2025-26 season, up from ₹360 in the previous season. The state government had then claimed that the over 8 per cent increase in SAP would translate into an additional income of ₹3,000 crore for sugarcane farmers during the 2025-26 crushing season. The last time the SAP was increased more sharply than in the current season was in 2021-22, ahead of the Assembly elections, when it was raised from ₹315 to ₹340 per quintal for common varieties, while early-maturing varieties were fixed at ₹350 per quintal.