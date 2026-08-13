Centre seeks more US LPG to cut reliance on West Asia, aid trade deal

By Rakesh Sharma and Nicholas Lua

India’s state-owned refiners are in talks to secure more US liquefied petroleum gas under annual contracts for next year as the world’s biggest consumer of the cooking fuel seeks to diversify imports.

The government has asked Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. to source at least 15 per cent of India’s 2027 LPG imports through US term contracts, according to people familiar with the matter. The South Asian nation arranged its first ever US term supplies earlier this year, contracting about 2.2 million tons, or 10 per cent of its total inbound shipments.

Executives from the three companies are in the US to negotiate LPG supply deals, the people said, asking not to be named because the discussions are private. The move will help India widen its supply pool and narrow its trade surplus with the US as New Delhi pursues a trade deal with Washington. The push to reduce reliance on West Asia, which previously accounted for more than 90 per cent of India’s LPG imports, follows acute shortages as the war in Iran disrupted flows through the Strait of Hormuz. The US has already emerged as the country’s top supplier of the oil product, with shipments reaching a record 3.9 million tonnes this year through August.