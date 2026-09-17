Centre-state meet to discuss GST 2.0 impact, Viksit Bharat roadmap

The implications of goods and services tax (GST) 2.0 for states will be among the issues discussed at a two-day conference of state finance ministers and finance secretaries beginning Friday, as the Centre and states deliberate on financing India’s development journey towards Viksit Bharat.

The conference, organised by the finance ministry on September 18-19 in New Delhi, will bring together several chief ministers, finance ministers and senior state officials, besides Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

A background paper circulated for the conference will examine the implications of GST 2.0 for states, along with issues including private financing for Viksit Bharat, financing agricultural markets, renewable energy and transmission assets, and carbon capture, utilisation and storage.