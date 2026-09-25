Centre to borrow ₹7.86 trillion via dated securities in H2FY27: Govt

The Union government will borrow Rs 7.86 trillion in the second half of this fiscal year, reducing the total borrowing for the current financial year by a whopping Rs 1,20,494 crore.

"During 2026-27, the Government of India is expected to have market borrowing of Rs 15,99,506 crore through dated securities, as compared to Budget Estimates of Rs 17,20,000 crore for the ongoing financial year," the finance ministry said in a statement.

"The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has decided to borrow Rs 7,86,000 crore in the second half (H2) of FY 2026-27. This includes Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs) issuance of Rs 15,000 crore," it said.