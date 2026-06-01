CEPA with Oman offers India wider gateway to GCC, East Africa: Goyal

India’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with Oman not only offers significant export opportunities, but also opens the door to wider access to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and East Africa, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday, as the trade deal came into force.

“The doors that open are wide, because Oman is more than a market,” Goyal said at a press conference. “It is a gateway to a wider access to the GCC countries, to East Africa and the Indian Ocean economy through its ports at Sohar, Duqum, and Salalah,” the minister added.

Amid disruption in the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the geographical position of Oman can help India reduce its dependence on the chokepoint. India’s exports to GCC countries, which account for 12 per cent of the country’s total outbound shipments, fell 35 per cent in April amid the supply chain disruptions.

“It is not only because of the West Asia crisis. In the long-run, since Oman and India share such great partnership and relationship over the years, I think Oman offers tremendous potential for onward shipments to other countries," Goyal emphasised. Under the trade deal signed in December, Oman has offered duty-free access to 98 per cent of tariff lines, covering 99 per cent of India’s export value to the Gulf nation. The Indian commerce ministry’s early assessment suggests India's exports to Oman can grow to $7 billion within two years. “Exporters in various sectors like textiles, sportswear, gem & jewellery, pharma, and medical devices, engineering, sports goods, agri-products, meat, leather, plastics, and marine products, will step onto a preferential access against our competitors in the Omani market,” Goyal said.

India’s major competitors in the Omani market include China and Turkey, neither of whom have a trade deal with the Gulf nation. Muscat's zero-duty access commitments in so many sectors can help broaden India’s export profile beyond petroleum-linked trade. India’s exports to Oman have remained largely stagnant at around $4 billion since FY23, nearly half of which comprises energy products at present. “As we speak, more than 10 consignments are being shipped (to Oman) availing preferential duty access,” Goyal said. Indian generic medicines, approved by regulators like the European Medicines Agency and US Food and Drug Administration, will get authorisation in Oman within 90 days, he said.

The commerce department has planned to hold workshops all across India to disseminate information on the terms under the trade agreement so exporters can leverage them, the minister said. On the import side, New Delhi has offered duty concessions on nearly 78 per cent of tariff lines, while keeping sensitive domestic industries outside the ambit of tariff liberalisation. The trade agreement with Oman can potentially ease India’s supply of fertilisers and liquefied petroleum gas, both of whose supplies are currently under disruption amid the West Asia conflict. “I am sure, if push comes to shove, Oman would be happy to consider an agreement to focus the fertiliser manufacturing (at Oman-India Fertiliser Company) towards the Indian requirement,” said Oman’s Advisor for Foreign Trade and International Cooperation Pankaj Khimji, who had joined the press conference online.

“Whatever little LPG we do manufacture, we will be more than happy to route it towards you all. The price mechanism and the purchase mechanism need to be agreed between both the sides. I am sure that can be worked out; we are not against it,” Khimji added. Muscat has offered an enhanced mobility framework for Indian professionals under the free trade agreement. “For the first time ever, we have secured a binding commitment to protect Indian workers in the non-service segment, provided their units are majority Indian owned,” Goyal said. Under the deal, Oman has offered to increase the quota for intra-corporate transferees to 50 per cent from 20 per cent, and to extend the permitted duration of stay for contractual service suppliers to two years from the existing 90 days, further extendable by two more years.