Chatroom: Rodtep scrolls can stop until annual return is finally filed

The governing law is the Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 2025, which came into force on September 10, 2025. Section 3 says that, subject to the Act, the rules in the Schedule apply to carriage of goods by sea in ships carrying goods from any port in India to any other port, whether in or outside India. The Schedule defines the “carriage of goods” period from loading to discharge. It imposes responsibilities and liabilities on the carrier for loading, handling, stowage, carriage, custody, care and discharge of goods. It also requires the carrier, before and at the beginning of the voyage, to exercise due diligence to make the ship seaworthy and cargo spaces fit and safe.