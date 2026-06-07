Chile's demand for access to sensitive products slows India CEPA talks

Chilean Foreign Minister Francisco Pérez Mackenna led a high-level delegation to New Delhi last month. During the visit, Chile’s Vice-Minister of International Economic Relations Paula Estevez met India’s Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal to discuss modalities for the early conclusion of the trade pact.
The two sides have already concluded negotiations on nearly 80 per cent of the agreement, the official said. The remaining issues largely relate to critical minerals and market access, the official added.
India is simultaneously pursuing negotiations for trade deals with other partners in Latin America, including Peru and the MERCOSUR bloc.
New Delhi is seeking to expand its existing preferential trade agreement with MERCOSUR, which comprises Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Bolivia, into a full-fledged free trade agreement. “We aim to finalise the terms of reference for an FTA with them in a month or two,” the official said.