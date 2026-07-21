China's rare earth curbs: Can India's EV ambitions withstand supply risks?

China's proposed export controls on rare earths and graphite have exposed a major weakness in the global electric vehicle (EV) supply chain. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that if these restrictions are fully implemented, they could put nearly $6.5 trillion worth of manufacturing outside China at risk. Industries such as automobiles, technology, defence and energy could be affected.

The agency also estimates that proposed restrictions on graphite, a key material used in EV batteries, could put another $300 billion worth of manufacturing at risk.

For India, which is rapidly expanding its EV industry, the development poses a fresh challenge as it depends heavily on China for critical minerals and their processing.

Why rare earths and graphite matter Rare earths are a group of 17 metals that are used in small quantities but are essential for modern technologies. In EVs, they are used to manufacture permanent magnets that power electric motors, while graphite forms the largest component of lithium-ion battery anodes. These materials are also indispensable for wind turbines, semiconductors, consumer electronics, aerospace and defence equipment. The challenge is that they are difficult to replace. China dominates not only the mining of several critical minerals but their processing and refining. According to the IEA, China accounts for more than 90 per cent of global processed graphite production and around 85 per cent of global rare earth refining capacity, even though its share has declined from 90 per cent in 2023. If planned projects elsewhere are completed, this could fall to 70 per cent by 2035.

Still, China remains the backbone of global supply chains today. Any tightening of export controls could disrupt battery production, increase manufacturing costs and delay EV production across the world. How exposed is India's EV ecosystem? India's EV industry remains closely tied to imports of processed rare earths, graphite, battery materials and permanent magnets. Adithya Jayakar, deputy managing director at auto components manufacturing firm UCAL Ltd, said China's dominance in processing leaves India's manufacturers vulnerable. "While the immediate impact may be more pronounced for battery manufacturers and electric motor suppliers, the ripple effect will be felt across the broader automotive ecosystem through higher component costs and pricing pressures," he told Business Standard.

Rahul Gogi, vice-president – growth & strategy at e-waste and lithium-ion battery recycler Recyclekaro, said China's decades-long investment in processing has given it an unmatched competitive advantage. "What they're [China] not rich in is the heavy rare earths like dysprosium and terbium, which is where India's natural reserves fall short," he told Business Standard. Gogi said while India possesses the world's third-largest rare earth reserves, much of it consists of light rare earths such as neodymium and praseodymium. The industrial-scale processing needed to convert these into finished magnets barely exists outside China, making it difficult to replace Chinese supplies anytime soon.

"What China offers in scale and price cannot be matched yet, but the diversification has begun. If China puts export controls on rare earths and graphite, input costs will rise, and that cost will get passed on to EV buyers, which could slow EV adoption in the near term," he said. India has resources but remains import dependent Recognising the strategic importance of these materials, India has identified 30 critical minerals under the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM). The list includes lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, graphite, rare earth elements, titanium, tungsten, vanadium and platinum group elements. India's resources include 13.15 million tonnes of monazite containing an estimated 7.23 million tonnes of rare earth oxides. The Geological Survey of India has also identified a 5.9-million-tonne lithium deposit in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district besides deposits in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Yet, commercial mining, refining and processing remain limited. According to the Ministry of Mines, India imported 12.47 million tonnes of critical minerals in 2024-25, while remaining fully dependent on imports for lithium, cobalt and nickel. This dependence comes at a crucial time. EVs accounted for more than 12 per cent of India's vehicle retail sales for the first time in June 2026, while the government wants EVs to make up 30 per cent of new vehicle sales by 2030. S&P Global Mobility estimates demand for EV lithium-ion batteries could increase nearly 35-fold between 2023 and 2035. The government has committed ₹18,100 crore under the ACC PLI scheme to build 50 GWh of domestic cell manufacturing capacity and has also launched the NCMM and Battery Waste Management Rules to strengthen domestic supply chains.

However, a January 2026 report by IEEFA and JMK Research found that only 1.4 GWh of the targeted capacity had been commissioned by October 2025, with no incentives disbursed because localisation requirements had not been met. Can India reduce its dependence on China? To diversify supplies, India has signed critical mineral partnerships with countries including the US, Australia, France, Indonesia, Argentina and Zambia, while expanding cooperation with Japan, the European Union, Canada and several African nations. Experts, however, say overseas partnerships alone will not be enough. "Developing domestic processing capabilities, investing in mineral refining technologies, establishing recycling infrastructure and securing overseas mineral assets through strategic partnerships will be essential," Jayakar said.

He added that India must also invest aggressively in refining, advanced material technologies and next-generation battery chemistries while creating policy certainty for investors. Gogi believes recycling and "urban mining" can become a major source of critical minerals. "Recovering critical minerals and rare earths from industrial and domestic e-waste and used batteries can become a genuinely strong foundation for a consistent domestic supply stream, and it sits in that same midstream space without needing new mining," he said. However, he identified processing as India's weakest link. "Domestic exploration needs to happen sustainably, upstream and downstream both need investment, but the biggest gap right now is in the middle, the processing R&D, which is minimal today," he said.