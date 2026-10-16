China's trade barriers remain a hurdle to closer bilateral ties: Sitharaman

By Srinidhi Ragavendran and Ruchi Bhatia

India faces growing trade imbalances with China as Beijing’s non-tariff barriers continue to restrict access for Indian products, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

“With China, I think our trade balance is against us, and it is growing exponentially,” Sitharaman said on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund meeting in Bangkok, speaking with the Atlantic Council. “China uses non-tariff barriers unhesitatingly,” and that is “the biggest hurdle in the trade between India and China.”

Sitharaman cited phytosanitary rules — restrictions intended to protect against plant pests and diseases — among the barriers facing Indian exporters. She called out China for denying market access to India’s goods that have “immense” potential in the mainland, including generic drugs, beef and vegetables.

India-China ties plunged into a deep freeze in 2020 after a deadly border clash, triggering years of diplomatic distrust and restrictions on Chinese investments and business ties. Relations have gradually improved since then, with New Delhi and Beijing taking steps to ease border tensions and restore high-level engagement. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have also renewed efforts to stabilise ties. India’s trade deficit with China has crossed $100 billion so far this year. Yet, Sitharaman said, India has not sought to retaliate with any non-tariff barriers or countervailing duties. Sitharaman’s comments come after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said earlier this week that India isn’t “getting a level playing field in China.”