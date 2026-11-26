The Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Market Facilitation Services (MFS) won the Award for Outstanding Leadership in MSME Development at the 2026 GoGlobal Awards in London on Thursday.

Market Facilitation Services (MFS) is a market research and consulting service that undertakes company- and product-specific research on export markets and investment destinations for both outbound and inbound companies.

The award recognises MFS’s work in helping Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) identify overseas markets, understand trade requirements and build export opportunities, CII said in a statement.

The recognition comes as Indian companies look to widen their international presence and integrate into global value chains. CII said the award acknowledges the division’s contribution to improving the export competitiveness of Indian MSMEs.

“Over the years, CII MFS has empowered Indian enterprises across sectors to navigate global trade requirements and scale internationally. Its end-to-end interventions include in-depth market research, sectoral assessments, trade and tariff analysis, regulatory intelligence, Free Trade Agreement (FTA) utilisation, international buyer identification, and tailored market-entry advisory,” the confederation said in a statement. The GoGlobal Awards, organised by the International Trade Council, recognise businesses and organisations for achievements in international trade, exports, innovation and expansion into global markets. The 2026 awards are being held as part of the council’s three-day event in London from November 26 to 28. The International Trade Council was set up as a joint mandate between the World Trade Organization and UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD).