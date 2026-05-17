CM-designate V D Satheesan anchors hope on Kerala's blue economy

Adding to the pressure is the state’s debt burden of ₹4.8 trillion and a strained exchequer, adding to the challenge before the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), which swept to power winning 102 of the 140 seats.

Despite the fiscal concerns, the industry is optimistic about the new government, with Satheesan outlining a vision centred on coastal shipping, aviation and value-added manufacturing. “I think we can build a team that will build a new Kerala. We know that Kerala’s fiscal situation is going through a tough time and are hopeful that we can change it,” Satheesan said after he was named the chief minister. Kerala’s debt-to-GSDP ratio stands at 24.8 per cent, while the revenue deficit is estimated at 2.49 per cent of GSDP, pegged at ₹14.3 trillion.