CM Satheesan envisages turning entire Keralam into an integrated port city

Keralam under the new UDF government is looking to build an integrated port-based logistics network in a way that the entire state becomes one single port city, Chief Minister V D Satheesan has said.

In an interview with PTI Videos here on Friday, Satheesan laid out an elaborate vision for energising the state's economy with a series of projects and investments in aviation, maritime infrastructure, tourism, MSMEs, education and others.

Some of his priorities include expanding the state's aviation and maritime sectors, while ensuring that the proposed share transfer involving Vizhinjam Seaport does not compromise the Keralam's interests or lead to a monopoly, he said.

He said the UDF government had started work on a plan to connect the state's ports and make better use of its 600-km coastline. "We want to integrate all these ports and make the entire Kerala into a port city," he said, adding that work was progressing with the help of maritime and shipping experts. Referring to Vizhinjam International Seaport, Satheesan said it had started export-import activities and offered significant opportunities because of its proximity to the international shipping route. "Now there is Vizhinjam Port, international port. We started export-import activities, which is only 10 nautical miles away from the international route. So, large possibilities are there to connect with other ports also," he said.

The government plans to develop the state's other ports and shift a significant share of cargo movement from roads to the sea to reduce traffic congestion. "In logistics, for example, we have to reduce the density of vehicles on the roads to shift logistics to the sea, 50 per cent," he said. The plan also includes promoting cruise tourism, connecting the state's 44 rivers and improving the export of agricultural products and spices. Satheesan said there were opportunities for value addition and growth in logistics, the blue economy and the mineral sector. The government had announced a Southern Economic Corridor in the budget, with port-based activities in Thiruvananthapuram, a mineral corridor in Kollam and blue economy activities in Alappuzha, he said.

Satheesan said Keralam had several advantages for development but also faced challenges because of its high population density and restrictions on land use under forest, paddy field and coastal zone regulations. "The density of population is also a problem to start any new industries and other things," he said. The government was also planning to make Keralam an aviation hub, taking advantage of the four international airports located relatively close to one another. The proposed projects include an international convention centre in Kochi, a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility, a pilot training institute in Kannur, helicopter training facilities and cargo and logistics services.

The government was also working on measures to promote micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups, he said. Asked about Vizhinjam port deal, Satheesan said the proposed sale of shares in the Vizhinjam International Seaport to Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is being examined to ensure that the state's interests were protected and monopoly was prevented. An empowered committee headed by the Chief Secretary is examining the proposal, he said, adding that the government would consider the committee's report after the Centre grants the necessary strategic clearance. Under the concession agreement, the proposed transfer of shares requires the approval of the state government, which owns the port, as well as strategic clearance from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Satheesan said.

"There are two things they have to obtain. They are going to sell their shares to Mediterranean Shipping Company. As per the concession agreement, they have to get the owner's approval, which is the state government, and strategic clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs," he said. "Our primary concern is to protect the state's interests. Secondly, there should not be any monopoly, and common services should be ensured," he said. Satheesan added that the concession agreement already contained provisions to prevent monopolistic practices and protect common facilities, and the government would ensure that these safeguards remained in place. Listing the government's achievements in its first 100 days, Satheesan said two promises made during the Assembly election had been implemented at the first Cabinet meeting.

"First, the free journey in the KSRTC buses for women, we implemented. Second thing, Kerala is the first state that established a Department for Senior Citizens in the first cabinet itself," he said. The government had also increased the salaries of ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers and taken decisions on several promises made to poor people, he said. Satheesan said the government's preparations for development had begun when he was the Leader of the Opposition, with consultations involving experts in education, healthcare and other fields. "We conducted Education Conclave, Health Conclave, and interaction with experts in various fields," he said. He said he had used his 'New Era Yatra' (Puthu Yuga Yatra) from the northern to the southern parts of the state to focus on Keralam's future.