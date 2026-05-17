CNG prices increased by Re 1 in Delhi-NCR, second hike in two days

Compressed natural gas (CNG) prices in Delhi-NCR were raised by Re 1 per kg from Sunday, marking the second increase in two days as transport fuel rates continue to move up amid pressure from higher global crude oil prices.

After the latest revision, CNG will cost ₹80.09 per kg in Delhi. In Noida and Ghaziabad, the price will be ₹88.70 per kg.

The increase comes after CNG prices were raised by ₹2 per kg on May 15 in cities including Delhi and Mumbai. Before Sunday’s revision, CNG cost ₹79.09 per kg in Delhi and ₹84 per kg in Mumbai.