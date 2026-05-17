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CNG prices increased by Re 1 in Delhi-NCR, second hike in two days

CNG will now cost Rs 80.09 per kg in Delhi and Rs 88.70 per kg in Noida-Ghaziabad after the latest increase

CNG
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Compressed natural gas (CNG) prices in Delhi-NCR were raised by Re 1 per kg from Sunday, marking the second increase in two days as transport fuel rates continue to move up amid pressure from higher global crude oil prices.
 
After the latest revision, CNG will cost ₹80.09 per kg in Delhi. In Noida and Ghaziabad, the price will be ₹88.70 per kg.
 
The increase comes after CNG prices were raised by ₹2 per kg on May 15 in cities including Delhi and Mumbai. Before Sunday’s revision, CNG cost ₹79.09 per kg in Delhi and ₹84 per kg in Mumbai.
 
Fuel prices under pressure
 
The rise in CNG prices follows a broader increase in transport fuel rates. Petrol and diesel prices were raised by ₹3 per litre on Friday for the first time in more than four years, as higher global crude prices forced state-run fuel retailers to pass on part of their losses after holding rates steady for several months.
 
The increase pushed petrol prices in New Delhi to ₹97.77 per litre from ₹94.77. Diesel prices rose to ₹90.67 per litre from ₹87.67, according to industry sources.
 
Rates vary across states because of differences in value-added tax.  (With inputs from agencies)
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First Published: May 17 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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