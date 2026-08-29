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Home / Economy / News / CNG prices hiked by ₹3.89 per kg in Delhi-NCR, new rates effective today

CNG prices hiked by ₹3.89 per kg in Delhi-NCR, new rates effective today

In a statement, IGL said a significant portion of input gas for CNG is being met through imported LNG, whose rates in the spot or current market have seen a surge since the beginning of the West Asia

CNG petrol pump
CNG price in Delhi and adjoining cities will rise by Rs 3.89 per kg from Saturday | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2026 | 7:19 AM IST
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CNG price in Delhi and adjoining cities will rise by Rs 3.89 per kg from Saturday, Indraprastha Gas Ltd said on Friday.

In a statement, IGL said a significant portion of input gas for CNG is being met through imported LNG, whose rates in the spot or current market have seen a surge since the beginning of the West Asia conflict.

"With international LNG prices remaining elevated and the cost impact becoming increasingly significant, a calibrated revision of Rs 3.89 per kg has now become necessary to partially offset the increase in input gas cost," IGL said, adding that the revision in CNG prices is being effected from 6 am on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :CNG pricesWest AsiaFuel prices

First Published: Aug 29 2026 | 7:19 AM IST

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