Coal India output falls nearly 10% in April; offtake sees marginal decline

State-owned Coal India Limited began FY27 on a weaker note, reporting a sharp decline in coal production in April, while offtake also fell marginally during the same period.

Coal India's provisional production for April 2026 stood at 56.1 million tonnes (mt), down 9.7 per cent from 62.1 mt in the corresponding month last year, according to a stock exchange filing on Friday. Offtake fell a modest 2 per cent year-on-year to 63.2 mt from 64.5 mt.

The gap between production and offtake was notable, with dispatches exceeding output by about 7.1 mt during the month. This suggests the company relied on its stockpile to cater to demand.

Among Coal India's subsidiaries, South Eastern Coalfields Ltd emerged as the strongest performer, with production rising 9.3 per cent year-on-year to 15.3 mt. Central Coalfields Ltd remained largely flat at 6 mt, while Eastern Coalfields Ltd reported a 9.5 per cent decline. The steepest production fall was recorded by Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, where output plunged 41.3 per cent to 2 mt. Northern Coalfields Ltd, a key supplier to power plants, saw production decline 23.6 per cent to 9.3 mt. Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, one of Coal India's largest subsidiaries, reported a 13.9 per cent drop to 13.8 mt.