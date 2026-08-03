Coal output from captive, commercial mines rises 9.6% to 14.8 mt in July

Coal production from India's captive and commercial coal mines rose 9.61 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 14.78 million tonnes (mt) in July 2026, reflecting growth in the segment's contribution to the country's domestic coal output, according to the Ministry of Coal.

Coal dispatches from these mines stood at 17.49 mt during the month, exceeding production as operators continued to supply fuel to consumers.

The ministry attributed the increase in output to improvements in operational efficiency, higher mining productivity and better utilisation of mining capacity across captive and commercial coal blocks.

The government said sustained growth in production from captive and commercial mines would help reduce dependence on imported coal, strengthen supply-chain resilience and conserve foreign exchange by boosting domestic availability of the fuel. It added that higher domestic output would support the country's energy security and industrial development.