Coal stocks can meet power sector demand for 62 days: Coal Ministry

India's coal supply position for the power sector remains comfortable, with total available coal stocks sufficient to meet around 62 days of consumption, the Coal Ministry said on Thursday, as production and despatch registered healthy growth during July.

The ministry said coal stocks at thermal power plants stood at 34.55 million tonnes (mt) as of August 4. Additionally, 113 mt of coal is available at pitheads and in transit, taking the total available stock to approximately 148 mt. "This is adequate to meet about 62 days of the power sector's coal consumption requirement, providing a comfortable buffer," the ministry said.