Coming soon: Faceless assessment for businesses with CGST registrations

In what could be a major relief for large businesses with multi-state operations, the central government is working to facilitate faceless assessment for businesses with central goods and services tax (CGST) registrations through a unified mechanism.

“We want to provide faceless assessment for companies under the CGST system. This does not need GST Council approval as we are planning to do it only for the CGST registrations. We are not going to force this on states. Later, if the system works well, states can take it up,” a finance ministry source said, requesting anonymity.