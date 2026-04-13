Commerce Minister Goyal holds talks with his Omani counterpart on trade

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday held talks with his Omanese counterpart Anwar bin Hilal bin Hamdoun Al Jabri on ways to promote bilateral trade and investment.

In the last few days, Goyal has held discussions with the trade ministers of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait.

"Held a telecall with HE Anwar bin Hilal bin Hamdoun Al Jabri, Oman's Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion. Discussed unlocking opportunities under the India-Oman CEPA to boost bilateral trade and investment ties for the mutual growth of both nations," Goyal said in a social media post.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was signed in Muscat in December 2025. It has not yet been implemented.