Commerce ministry calls for govt-level talks on concerns over metal scrap

The association also sought a series of policy interventions, including the removal of the 2.5 per cent import duty on aluminium scrap, reduction of GST on metal scrap from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, exclusion of imported non-ferrous metal scrap from proposed Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) obligations, and elimination of the mandatory Pre-Shipment Inspection Certification (PSIC) system.
MRAI represents 1,800 members and an ecosystem of 25,000 small and medium enterprises. India annually imports around 9 million tonnes (mt) of ferrous scrap, 4 mt of non-ferrous scrap and 1.5 mt of paper scrap, while 80 per cent of the country's aluminium scrap requirement is met through imports.