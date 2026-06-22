Commerce ministry calls for govt-level talks on concerns over metal scrap

“I think what has happened is that Europe has a framework to certify the places where European companies can send their ships for dismantling and scrapping. And this is a sort of due diligence to ensure that wherever it takes place, it is done in a sustainable way,” Delphin said.

According to him, audits of several Indian facilities have been completed and a decision based on the audit reports is expected by October. “I do not think this is a moment to worry about concern, because as far as we are concerned, there is no indication of anything negative,” he added.