Commerce secy in Geneva for India's trade policy review meeting at WTO

An official delegation headed by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal will participate in India's eighth trade policy review meeting at the WTO, scheduled on July 21 and 23 in Geneva, a government statement said on Monday.

The Trade Policy Review (TPR) is an important transparency mechanism under the WTO (World Trade Organization).

It entails a comprehensive peer review of a member's trade policies, consisting of a multitude of border and behind-the-border measures, to enhance transparency, predictability and understanding in the WTO.

These reviews are conducted by the Trade Policy Review Body, which comprises the entire membership of the WTO.

The review is carried out on the basis of two principal documents a policy statement submitted by the member under review (called the Government Report) and a report prepared by the WTO Secretariat, which is circulated to all member countries.