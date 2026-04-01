Commercial LPG prices hiked by ₹195.5 amid escalating West Asia conflict

Prices of commercial LPG were hiked by ₹195.50 on Wednesday, on back of surge in global oil prices linked to the widening West Asia conflict.

A 19-kg commercial LPG now costs ₹2,078.50 in Delhi, according to state-owned oil companies.

Rates were last increased by ₹114.5 per 19-kg cylinder on March 1.

Domestic cooking gas LPG rates, which were last hiked by ₹60 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7, remain unchanged. It costs ₹913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise ATF and LPG prices on the first day of every month based on international benchmarks and the exchange rate.