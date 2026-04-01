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Commercial LPG prices hiked by ₹195.5 amid escalating West Asia conflict

Domestic cooking gas LPG rates, which were last hiked by ₹60 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7, remain unchanged

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A 19-kg commercial LPG now costs ₹2,078.50 in Delhi, according to state-owned oil companies (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 6:30 AM IST
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Prices of commercial LPG were hiked by ₹195.50 on Wednesday, on back of surge in global oil prices linked to the widening West Asia conflict.

A 19-kg commercial LPG now costs ₹2,078.50 in Delhi, according to state-owned oil companies.

Rates were last increased by ₹114.5 per 19-kg cylinder on March 1.

Domestic cooking gas LPG rates, which were last hiked by ₹60 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7, remain unchanged. It costs ₹913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise ATF and LPG prices on the first day of every month based on international benchmarks and the exchange rate.

Global oil prices have shot up almost 50 per cent after the war in West Asia disrupted energy supply chains.

Petrol and diesel prices continue to remain frozen after a ₹2 per-litre reduction in March last year; petrol currently costs ₹94.72 per litre in Delhi and diesel ₹87.62.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :lpg crisisLPG cylinder priceFuel CrisisLPG pricelpg cylinderIsrael Iran ConflictUS Iran tensions

First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 6:30 AM IST

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