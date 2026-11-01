Commercial LPG rates increase by ₹10, ATF prices up by ₹1.37 per litre

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices rose by ₹1.37 per litre from Sunday, and commercial LPG rates increased by ₹10 per 19-kg cylinder in step with firming international benchmarks, according to state-owned oil firms.

ATF prices were increased to ₹138.50 per litre from ₹137.12 per litre.

This is the fourth straight monthly increase in jet fuel (ATF) prices, necessitated by firming rates of international benchmarks.

Prices were last raised by a steep ₹16 a litre on October 1. Prior to that, ATF prices were hiked by ₹6.28 per litre on September 1 and by ₹5 a litre on August 1. Jet fuel accounts for up to 40 per cent of the operating cost of airlines, and the price hike will further push up carrier expenditure.

Alongside, rates of commercial LPG - cooking gas used in hotels and restaurants - were hiked by ₹10 per 19-kg cylinder to ₹2,820, according to the oil companies. This is the second straight monthly increase in commercial LPG prices. Rates were last hiked by ₹62.50 per 19-kg cylinder on October 1. Prior to that, rates had gone up by ₹9.50 on September 1. The two-month increases followed two consecutive monthly reductions of ₹192 in August and ₹183.50 in July. The cuts came after commercial LPG prices surged to a record high in June amid disruptions to global energy supplies and elevated international prices.

Commercial LPG prices surged ₹1,373 per 19-kg cylinder between February and June, from ₹1,740.50 to ₹3,113.50, before falling in July and August. The latest changes are based on movements in international benchmark prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. ATF and LPG prices are revised on the first day of every month and can vary across states because of local taxes such as VAT. Prices of domestic LPG, used by households, were left unchanged at ₹942 per 14.2-kg cylinder. Domestic cooking gas rates were increased by ₹89 per cylinder between March and June after the West Asia crisis led to supply disruptions and a surge in international energy prices.