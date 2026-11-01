Companies pessimistic about economy, bullish on business: IMA India survey
IMA India's Q3FY27 survey shows business confidence falling as economic sentiment weakens, even as companies grow more optimistic about profitability, investment and hiring
IMA India's Q3FY27 survey shows business confidence falling as economic sentiment weakens, even as companies grow more optimistic about profitability, investment and hiring
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First Published: Nov 01 2026 | 11:22 PM IST