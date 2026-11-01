Companies pessimistic about economy, bullish on business: IMA India survey

Business leaders are becoming more anxious about the economy while growing more confident about their own businesses, signalling an unprecedented divergence in macroeconomic and business sentiment, the latest quarterly Business Confidence and Performance Index (BCPI) survey by economic and business research firm IMA India shows.

The headline BCPI fell 2.8 points to 57.3 for the December quarter (Q3) of FY27, reversing part of the recovery seen in July (Q2). This was driven primarily by a sharp deterioration in sentiment on macroeconomic conditions, the survey of more than 150 chief executive officers (CEOs) and chief financial officers (CFOs) showed.

The dip was brought about by a nearly 17-point fall in the economy index to 45.7, its sharpest drop since Q4FY22. The reading was below the neutral mark of 50, indicating that pessimistic assessments of the broader economy outweighed optimistic expectations.

Yet expectations of profitability and capacity utilisation strengthened, with nearly 60 per cent of firms planning capital investment. Both the business sentiment index (62.1) and capital expenditure index (57.4) rose sequentially for the third quarter.

Historically, macroeconomic and business sentiment have moved in the same direction. The gap between the two indices, which normally stays within the 2-5-point range, increased to around 16 points in Q3FY27.